Police: 2-month-old boy disappears from home in Hagerstown

HAGERSTOWN, Md. — Police in Hagerstown are searching for a missing 2-month-old boy who disappeared from his mother's home early Wednesday morning.

According to a spokesperson for the Hagerstown Police Department, officers were flagged down by a woman at the intersection of W. Franklin Street and N. Prospect Street Wednesday morning.

The woman told the officers that she had left her baby with a male acquaintance at her apartment in the 200 block of W. Franklin Street. She told the officers that when she came back, the man was there but the baby was gone.

At this time, police do not know where the child is.

Detectives are conducting an investigation and have interviewed several people, police said. Investigators believe this is an isolated incident and there is no threat to the community.

Further details about this investigation are not being released to the public at this time, according to a release from the Hagerstown Police Department.