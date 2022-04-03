Man fatally shot in vehicle Sunday morning, Prince George's County Police say

PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. — Police say a man died Sunday morning in Prince George's County after he was found with gunshot wounds.
Prince George's County Police tweeted that the incident is being investigated as a homicide.
At 5:30 a.m., officers were called to the area of Suitland Road at Silver Hill Road for a welfare check. When they arrived on scene they found a man who had gunshot wounds on his body.
First responders brought the man to a nearby hospital and a few hours later he was pronounced dead.
Police say they are working on finding a suspect in connection with the shooting and a motive.
They ask anyone with information to call the Prince Geoge's County Crime Solvers at 1-866-411-8477.
