2 16-year-old boys charged as adults in slaying inside Mall of Prince George's

The two teens are both from DC, as was the victim, 22-year-old Daquan Dockery.

WASHINGTON — Police have arrested two teen boys and charged them with the shooting death of a 22-year-old man inside a mall in Prince George's County.

Daquan Dockery of Washington, D.C., was found dead in a clothing store at the Mall at Prince George's in Hyattsville around 6:30 p.m. on March 25.

The suspects arrested by Prince George’s County Police Department’s Homicide Unit on Wednesday are both 16-year-old boys from Washington, D.C. They are charged as adults.

Detectives preliminarily said they did not believe this was a random crime and on Wednesday said initially they believe the fatal shooting may have stemmed from a dispute.

The Prince George’s County Police Department investigates all homicides that occur in the city of Hyattsville.

Anyone with information on this case is asked to call 301-516-2512. Callers wishing to remain anonymous may call Crime Solvers at 1-866-411-TIPS (8477), or go online at www.pgcrimesolvers.com, or use the “P3 Tips” mobile app (search “P3 Tips” in the Apple Store or Google Play to download the app onto your mobile device.) Refer to case 22-0014468.