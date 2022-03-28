Jury: 35-year-old woman guilty of murder in death of her sister, mother

Megan Hargan was accused of murdering both her mother and sister in 2017, and making it look like a murder-suicide.

FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. — A Fairfax County jury delivered a guilty verdict Monday against a woman accused of killing her own mother and sister in 2017. Megan Hargan, 35, was convicted on two counts of first-degree murder, and two counts of using a firearm in committing a felony.

In July 2017, Fairfax County Police were called to a home on the 6700 block of Dean Drive, in McLean, Virginia, after receiving a 911 call that a person may have been murdered. When police got to the scene, they found two bodies inside the home: 23-year-old Helen Hargan and her mother, 63-year-old Pamela Hargan.

Detectives initially believed that Helen Hargan had killed her mother with a rifle before killing herself.

However, in November 2018, police would make an arrest in the case that would change the investigation completely.

Authorities charged Megan Hargan, of Monongalia County, West Virginia, with first-degree murder and use of a firearm in committing a felony. Fairfax County Police accused Hargan of killing her sister and mother and staging the incident to appear as a murder-suicide.

In 2018, Pamela’s sister, Tammy North, said she felt Hargan was motivated by jealousy and greed.

“I believed from day one that she did it,” she said.

North added that Pamela Hargan had bought Helen a house she was due to move into just before the pair were killed.

“Megan Hargan attempted fraudulent money transfers from her mother’s account on the day of the murders,” said Fairfax County Police Department Major Ed O’Carroll.

Now, Hargan has the choice to have her sentencing determined by the jury, or to have a judge decide her sentence.

“We in Fairfax County have no tolerance for such disregard for human life and I am committed to addressing crimes of this magnitude with the seriousness they merit," Fairfax County Commonwealth’s Attorney Steve Descano said following the jury's verdict. "We will be asking for a substantial sentence that reflects the seriousness of the crime."