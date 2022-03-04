The incident reportedly began with an argument over money. It happened close to where another shooting that left 2 dead and 3 injured happened just 2 weeks ago.

NORFOLK, Va. — The Norfolk Police Department said a man was killed and two women were injured in a shooting at MacArthur Center on Saturday evening.

According to the police department, officers responded around 6:25 p.m. after someone reported a gunshot disturbance at the mall.

Outside of the mall, officers found a man suffering from a gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Officers also found two women, one outside of the mall and one inside, with gunshot wounds. According to Norfolk Police Chief Larry Boone, both of the women were struck in their ankles. They were transported to Sentara Norfolk General Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Chief Boone mentioned the man who died and the suspected shooter are believed to be related. He also said that the incident began with an argument over money. It was unclear whether the women hurt knew the man killed or the suspect.

The police department said surveillance footage from a retail store inside of the mall shows the suspect and a person of interest related to this homicide investigation.

Following the shooting, the entire area around MacArthur Center was blocked off with crime scene tape.

Shellie Land, who works at the California Pizza Kitchen at MacArthur Center, told 13News Now that she heard gunshots outside the restaurant.

"A lot of people in the mall started running toward the actual exit of the mall and everyone in the restaurant just ran into the kitchen," Land recounted.

This scene is about half a block from where five people were shot, two of them fatally, on Granby Street just two weeks ago.

Despite a shortage of officers, Norfolk police had announced that they would shuffle resources and pay overtime to increase patrols on Thursday, Friday and Saturday evenings in the Downtown area until further notice. However, it's unclear whether this increased security included MacArthur Center, or if the increased patrols were working that early in the evening.

Anyone with information about this homicide investigation can contact the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP or submit a tip through the P3Tips mobile app.

Crime Line callers remain anonymous and never appear in court. If a Crime Line tip results in an arrest, the caller may be eligible for a cash reward of up to $1,000.