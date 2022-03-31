Maryland man found guilty of stabbing woman to death in 2014

The victim, 39-year-old Tracy Womack, was in her bedroom when she was stabbed 47 times.

A jury on Wednesday found a 42-year-old Maryland man guilty of stabbing a woman to death in Southeast D.C. more than seven years ago.

According to the Department of Justice (DOJ), the deadly attack happened on Sept. 20, 2014, in an apartment on Benning Road in Southeast.

The victim, 39-year-old Tracy Womack, was in her bedroom after hanging out with people in the area.

"After enjoying a normal weekend evening with neighbors and friends, Ms. Womack went into her bedroom, fully clothed, to go to sleep," the DOJ explained.

Friends were sitting in Womack's living room while she was in her room getting ready to go to sleep when they saw Mark Bowser, 42, walk into the unlocked apartment and then enter Womack's bedroom before closing the door behind him.

One friend told officials they ran for help after they couldn't get the bedroom door open.

When Bowser came out, Womack had been stabbed 47 times and was cut on her face, neck, torso, arms, and hands. Bowser then lunged at one of the friends in the apartment with a knife before running away.

Womack was taken to a nearby hospital for help but died from her injuries.

Bowser was arrested the next day and has been in custody ever since.

While waiting for the trial, the DOJ claims Bowser tried to mail a letter instructing someone to find the two witnesses who he said was lying about what happened. The letter named the two friends who were in the apartment at the time of the attack. The letter also included a diagram of exactly where one of the witnesses lived and how to use that witness to find the second witness.

That letter was intercepted by the District of Columbia Department of Corrections after noting a discrepancy on the envelope. The letter was never delivered.

Bowser was found guilty on March 30, 2022, of first-degree murder while armed, assault with a dangerous weapon of a second victim, a related weapons offense for the knife, and two counts of obstructing justice. He faces a minimum sentence of 30 years for the murder conviction alone.