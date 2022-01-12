One killed, teen injured while driving in Lexington Park, deputies say

When crews arrived, they found two people who had been shot. A 19-year-old died and a 17-year-old was flown to a trauma center for treatment.

LEXINGTON PARK, Md. — Deputies are investigating after one person was killed and a teen was injured in a shooting Wednesday afternoon.

According to a release from the St. Mary's Sheriff's Office, the shooting happened just before 3:30 p.m. in the 21400 block of Pegg Road near Westbury Boulevard in Lexington Park.

Detectives believe the victims were driving near Pegg Road and Watt Drive when they were shot. The victims kept driving until the car came to a stop after hitting the median.

Anyone with information is asked to call Detective Taylore Nauman at (301) 475-4200 extension 78109. Anyone who wishes to remain anonymous may contact Crime Solvers at (301) 475-3333, or text a tip to “TIP239” plus their message to “CRIMES” (274637).

