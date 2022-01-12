One killed, teen injured while driving in Lexington Park, deputies say

LEXINGTON PARK, Md. — Deputies are investigating after one person was killed and a teen was injured in a shooting Wednesday afternoon.
According to a release from the St. Mary's Sheriff's Office, the shooting happened just before 3:30 p.m. in the 21400 block of Pegg Road near Westbury Boulevard in Lexington Park.
When crews arrived, they found two people who had been shot. A 19-year-old died and a 17-year-old was flown to a trauma center for treatment.
Detectives believe the victims were driving near Pegg Road and Watt Drive when they were shot. The victims kept driving until the car came to a stop after hitting the median.
Anyone with information is asked to call Detective Taylore Nauman at (301) 475-4200 extension 78109. Anyone who wishes to remain anonymous may contact Crime Solvers at (301) 475-3333, or text a tip to “TIP239” plus their message to “CRIMES” (274637).
