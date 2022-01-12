x
DC

3 men shot in Southeast DC, police say

The victims' identities and current conditions have not been released.

WASHINGTON — Police are investigating after three men were shot in Southeast Wednesday evening. 

According to the Metropolitan Police Department (MPD), the shooting happened just before 7 p.m. in the 1400 block of Good Hope Road.

Three men were injured in the shooting. MPD says two of the men were found conscious and breathing. The third victim was found unconscious but officers say he was breathing. 

Investigators have not announced any suspect information or what may have led up to the shooting at this time. 

This is a developing story. More details will be added as they become available.

500 million will soon be distributed to Americans.

