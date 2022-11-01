Police release surveillance video of vehicle wanted in Christmas Eve shooting of pro boxer

Prince George's County Police are still searching who is responsible for shooting Danny Kelly, Jr

TEMPLE HILLS, Md. — Homicide detectives in Prince George's County have released new surveillance video of an SUV being sought in connection with a fatal shooting in Temple Hills on Christmas Eve.

The shooting, which police are investigating as a possible road range incident, took the life of professional boxer Danny Kelly Jr. of Clinton, Maryland. Kelly and his family were heading to a holiday dinner at the time.

The preliminary investigation revealed Kelly, his girlfriend and his three children were heading northbound on St. Barnabas Road. The suspect vehicle pulled up next to Kelly’s pickup truck and an someone inside opened fire. No one else in Kelly’s truck was hurt.

"He was a wonderful dad," said his godmother, Bernadine Walker. "He loved his babies. He loved his children."

Kelly was well-known in the boxing community. He competed professionally in places like the Barclays Center and Maryland Live. According to BoxRec.com, he had a record of 10-3-1 on the professional circuit, including nine knockouts.

In new surveillance video, the suspect vehicle is seen on St. Barnabas Road shortly after the shooting. It stops momentarily at a red light before proceeding out of the camera’s view. The suspect vehicle is described as possibly a 2007-2009 model year dark blue GMC Envoy.

“Since this tragic shooting, investigators have not stopped in their efforts to find Mr. Kelly’s killer. We are determined to make an arrest and hold the suspect or suspects accountable. We urge anyone in the community who recognizes this SUV, or may have information, to please come forward,” said Major David Blazer of the Major Crimes Division.

A reward of up to $25,000 is being offered for information leading to an arrest and indictment in this case. The ATF Baltimore Field Division is offering an additional $5,000 reward as well.