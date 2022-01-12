Dashboard, body cam footage of deadly police shooting in Silver Spring released

Investigators identified the man shot by police as 27-year-old Osman Sesay.

SILVER SPRING, Md. — Authorities have released dashboard and body-worn camera footage of a deadly shooting in Silver Spring last month.

According to police, officers were called to a report of a shooting in the 900 block of Bonifant Street around 4:15 a.m. on Dec. 29. An off-duty officer heard gunfire and responded to the scene. The officer found a man shot at the scene. The man was taken to an area hospital for treatment of his injuries. He is expected to survive, according to Montgomery County Police Chief Marcus Jones. The off-duty officer gave lookout info for a suspect vehicle to on-duty police.

Officers with Montgomery County Police Department's third district located the vehicle and conducted a traffic stop.

In the video released by the Maryland Attorney General's Office Wednesday, dashboard camera footage shows the traffic stop. Police can be heard telling the driver in the car pulled over to the side of the road to roll down the window, turn the engine off and keep their hands where they can see them. Officers tell the driver several times to put their hands out the window.

Eventually, both the driver and a front-seat passenger put their hands out the window. When officers told the driver to open the door, the video shows a man in the back passenger side of the vehicle opening his door and pointing a gun at the officers.

In the video, you can hear at least a dozen shots being fired as the man outside the car, later identified as 27-year-old Osman Sesay, falls to the ground. Sesay was pronounced dead at the scene of the shooting.

GRAPHIC VIDEO WARNING The video linked below shows the scene of a fatal shooting.

The released video includes footage from the body-worn camera of Officer Nathan Lenhart, one of the officers who discharged his duty weapon, and body-worn camera footage from a witness officer following the shooting. That camera footage shows officers approaching Sesay on the ground.

An arrow points out where officers spotted a handgun on the ground near the car that was pulled over.

None of the officers was injured during the shooting. Four Montgomery County Police officers were placed on administrative leave pending the outcome of the investigation.