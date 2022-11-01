x
Crime

Woman found shot on Crain Highway in critical condition, police say

Investigators did not say whether there is a suspect connected to the shooting.

PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. — Maryland State Police (MSP) is investigating a shooting in Bowie that has left a woman in critical condition. 

MSP's College Park barrack was dispatched around 9 p.m. Tuesday to Route 3 on Crain Highway near Annapolis Road for reports of a shooting.

Police say a woman was found shot and was taken to the hospital. She is in critical condition, MSP says. 

Investigators have not released any information about whether there is a suspect connected to the shooting.

This is a developing story and will be updated. 

