Police searching for missing Greenbelt man with autism

GREENBELT, Md. — Police are asking for the public's help to find a missing man diagnosed with autism.
The Greenbelt Police Department is searching for 25-year-old Dujuan Hinson. Hinson was last seen on May 30, around 9:30 p.m. in the 7200 block of Mandan Road on a soccer field, police said. More information, including the circumstances surrounding his disappearance, is not known at this time.
Hinson is described as 5 feet 11 inches tall and 160 pounds. He was last seen wearing a black hat, black shirt and brown jeans, according to police.
Hinson is considered a critical missing person because his autism diagnosis requires specialized care.
Anyone who knows where Hinson is, or who has information about this case should contact the Greenbelt Police Department right away at (301) 474-7200.
