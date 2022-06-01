Police searching for missing Greenbelt man with autism

Police say Dujuan Hinson, 25, needs specialized care.

GREENBELT, Md. — Police are asking for the public's help to find a missing man diagnosed with autism.

The Greenbelt Police Department is searching for 25-year-old Dujuan Hinson. Hinson was last seen on May 30, around 9:30 p.m. in the 7200 block of Mandan Road on a soccer field, police said. More information, including the circumstances surrounding his disappearance, is not known at this time.

Hinson is described as 5 feet 11 inches tall and 160 pounds. He was last seen wearing a black hat, black shirt and brown jeans, according to police.

Hinson is considered a critical missing person because his autism diagnosis requires specialized care.