x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Missing

Police searching for missing Greenbelt man with autism

Police say Dujuan Hinson, 25, needs specialized care.

More Videos

GREENBELT, Md. — Police are asking for the public's help to find a missing man diagnosed with autism. 

The Greenbelt Police Department is searching for 25-year-old Dujuan Hinson. Hinson was last seen on May 30, around 9:30 p.m. in the 7200 block of Mandan Road on a soccer field, police said. More information, including the circumstances surrounding his disappearance, is not known at this time.

Hinson is described as 5 feet 11 inches tall and 160 pounds. He was last seen wearing a black hat, black shirt and brown jeans, according to police. 

Hinson is considered a critical missing person because his autism diagnosis requires specialized care.

Credit: Greenbelt Police

Anyone who knows where Hinson is, or who has information about this case should contact the Greenbelt Police Department right away at (301) 474-7200.

RELATED: Missing Virginia woman found alive in forest after 8 days

RELATED: MISSING: 14-year-old boy from Silver Spring

RELATED: Mother begs for help after her son disappeared from Silver Spring weeks ago

RELATED: MPD's new bloodhound officer is cute, but he also 'fills a void' in the department

WUSA9 is now on Roku and Amazon Fire TVs. Download the apps today for live newscasts and video on demand.

Download the WUSA9 app to get breaking news, weather and important stories at your fingertips.

Sign up for the Get Up DC newsletter: Your forecast. Your commute. Your news.
Sign up for the Capitol Breach email newsletter, delivering the latest breaking news and a roundup of the investigation into the Capitol Riots on January 6, 2021.