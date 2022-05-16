'It is a void I do not wish on any mother' | Silver Spring mom looking for her 25-year-old son

William Pavon Hancock has been missing for 5 weeks

SILVER SPRING, Md. — Roselyn says Mother's Day this year was the worst in her life. This working mom says she would go two or three days without seeing her 25-year-old son, but it has been five weeks since William Pavon Hancock has been home.

“You can feel a terrible sadness in my home without my son. This is his bed. His empty bed, without him. We removed his things because I could not handle just seeing them. It is a void I do not wish on any mother," she tells WUSA9 in Spanish.

William was seen leaving their home in the 9600 block of Dilston Road in Silver Spring on Sunday, April 10, according to police. He told his mother he was heading to play soccer.

“My faith as a mother is that my son is alive," says Roselyn who has started her own search in Montgomery and Prince George's counties. "I do not know if he is lost or if he is with someone, but I ask all mothers and fathers that if they see him, please make that call," she added.

This Honduran mother says she stays up waiting by William's bed hoping to hear a knock at the door. She worries that her adult son might be wandering, unaware of his surroundings because she struggles with substance abuse.

“I do not lose faith or hope that I will see my son again,' says Hancock.