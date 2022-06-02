Chardon Funderburk's family had mailed her cremated remains to D.C., from San Diego, last week, to hold a memorial service in her honor.

WASHINGTON — Editor's Note: The video above originally aired on May 27.

A DC native’s cremated remains that went missing in the mail last week have been returned, according to her family.

Northeast D.C. resident Rhania Reeves says her aunt Chardon Funderburk’s cremated remains were discovered on Tuesday, at another building, two blocks away from her home.

Funderburk, 51, of D.C., died in 2009. Her funeral was held in Suitland, Md., but many members of the family were unable to attend, according to Reeves.

She said after that service, Funderburk’s son brought her ashes to San Diego.

However, recently, Reeves planned another memorial in D.C. so more of Funderburk’s family members could attend.

The $4,000 ceremony was supposed to take place on Friday, but Funderburk’s remains were still missing.

Reeves said, at the time, she was mistakenly sent an alert that the package containing Reeves’ remains had actually shown up at her home.

She called the situation her “worst nightmare.”

Reeves said a USPS postmaster personally returned Funderburk’s remains to her family this week.

“My family is very happy, although we still are out of thousands of dollars, that could never replace my aunt,” she said.

WUSA9 has reached out to the United States Postal Service to learn more about why Funderburk’s remains were initially misdelivered. Last week, USPS spokesperson Tom Ouellette offered Reeves’ family the postal services’ condolences.

“In the very rare instance a package of this sensitive nature is found to be missing, we do a thorough search throughout the facilities the package traveled through, and staff at every level is notified of the missing package,” he said.