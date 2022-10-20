Montgomery Co. Police search for carjacking suspect

According to officials, the carjacking happened in the 3700 block of Bel Pre Rd. on Oct. 11.

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. — Officers from the Montgomery County Police Department are asking the public to help identify suspects that were involved in a carjacking of a 2019 dark blue/grey Toyota Corolla in Silver Spring, Maryland.

According to officials, the carjacking happened in the 3700 block of Bel Pre Rd. on Oct. 11. Police responded just after 10:30 p.m.

Investigators claim that as a man was walking to his car, he was approached by five people. The group demanded the victim give them his keys and then assaulted the man after he refused, according to police.

The suspects then took the victim's keys and ran away. Officials explained the victim then attempted to run after the suspects to retrieve his keys and then the suspects returned to the area where the car was and one of them took the car and left.

Police later found the car abandoned and damaged at the intersection of New Hampshire Ave. and Heartsfield Road. Officials believe the car was involved in a car accident.

One of the suspects is described to be what police believe to be a Black teenage boy around the age of 16 years old weighing about 130 pounds and 5-foot, 4-inches tall.

Police said another suspect is described to be a man that was wearing a red jacket weighing around 170 pounds and is 5-foot, 7-inches tall.

This is an ongoing investigation and officers are asking anyone with information to contact them at 240-773-5070 or 240-773-TIPS.