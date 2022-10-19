Silver Spring man charged in connection with 8 armed robberies in Bethesda

On Oct. 13, an arrest warrant was obtained for Harris, and police say he was arrested the following day, in possession of a black 9mm handgun equipped with a laser.

GAITHERSBURG, Md. — A Silver Spring man has been arrested on multiple charges for a series of armed robberies around Bethesda, Maryland.

Donnel Harris, 29, of Silver Spring, Maryland, is accused of eight robberies that have occurred in and around the areas of Rosemary Hills Drive, 16th Street, and East-West Highway since Aug. 10.

According to the Montgomery County Department of Police, in each robbery, victims' description of the masked robber was consistent, and each said he was armed with a handgun equipped with a green laser.

Through the course of the investigation, detectives from the Montgomery County Police and the Maryland-National Capital Park Police-Montgomery County developed Harris as a suspect.

On Oct. 13, an arrest warrant was obtained for Harris, and police say he was arrested the following day, while in possession of a black 9mm handgun equipped with a laser.

Harris faces multiple counts of armed robbery, first-degree assault, and theft-related charges. He is also facing charges with illegal possession of a firearm and ammunition-related charges.