Man wanted in attempted armed carjacking in Silver Spring

The suspect fled the scene of the incident in a separate car, but took the victim's car key with him.

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. — The Montgomery County Police Department is asking for the public's help in identifying a suspect accused of an attempted armed carjacking that happened in Silver Spring earlier this month.

Officers with the police department responded to 13th Street, nearby the Maryland state line by D.C., around 8:40 p.m. on Oct. 11 after the reported incident.

Through an investigation, officers discovered that a woman was sitting in the driver's seat of her 2022 Lexus RX350 when the suspect opened the driver's side door, pointed a handgun and demanded the key to the car.

The victim refused to follow the suspect's orders and screamed for help, but the suspect forcibly removed her from the car. Witnesses helped the victim by shouting that they would call the police. The suspect then snatched the key to the Lexus from the woman, ran away, and left the area in a dark-colored Toyota.

The suspect has been described as a man, armed with a black handgun, around 5'7" tall, skinny build, and about 25 years old. At the time of the incident, he was wearing a black baseball hat and a green hooded sweatshirt.