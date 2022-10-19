Driver carjacked at gunpoint while delivering medical supplies in Northeast DC

The delivery driver said the man pointed a black handgun at him, cocked it and stated "Give me the keys. I'm not going to shoot you. I'm doing this for my family."

WASHINGTON — Officers say a delivery driver was robbed and carjacked at gunpoint in Northeast D.C. Monday morning, and police are looking for the man responsible.

The driver told Metropolitan Police Department (MPD) he was carjacked at gunpoint while he was delivering medical supplies to a local pharmacy on Kenilworth Terrance Northeast D.C. just before 10 a.m., according to the police report.

The victim then told police he had delivered one load of supplies to the pharmacy and returned to his vehicle to get other supplies when he was approached by a man at the rear of his vehicle.

The delivery driver said the man pointed a black handgun at him, cocked it, and stated, "Give me the keys. I'm not going to shoot you. I'm doing this for my family."

The victim added the man told him to close the back of his vehicle and to say on the sidewalk. The armed man got into the driver's side of the vehicle and drove away Southbound on Kenilworth Terrance Northeast towards Benning Road Northeast, the police report stated.

Police are asking anyone who can identify this individual or who has knowledge of this offense should take no action but call the police at 202-727-9099. Anonymous tips can be sent to the Department's Text Tip Line at 50411.

MPD is offering a reward of up $10,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for a violent crime committed in the District.