Dog reunited with owner after armed robbery in Northeast DC

WASHINGTON — A man was happily reunited with his 5-month-old pup after they were allegedly shot at last Wednesday in Northeast D.C.

"Thank you to everyone who submitted tips to help find this furry friend," DC police tweeted out Monday morning. DC police worked with the Humane Rescue Alliance, as well as receiving numerous community tips, in order to safely locate the dog.

The puppy, Genesis, had been missing since Oct. 12 when the dog's owner was allegedly robbed at gunpoint in the 4500 block of Polk Street, Northeast D.C., around 10:30 p.m. The robber walked up to a man walking his dog, pulled out a gun, and demanded he hand over his young, female, Pitbull mix, according to the police report.

The alleged robber started to run, and the dog owner chased after him. At one point, the robber shot at the dog owner and got away from the scene with the pup. Police said the dog's owner was not injured during the time of the incident.

The person responsible for kidnapping Genesis still remains on the loose, and the case is actively being investigated. Anyone with information is asked to call police at 202-727-9099 or text 50411.