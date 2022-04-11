Maryland woman shot after Calverton home break-in

Officers responded at 12:40 a.m. Monday to the 12300 block of Stravinsky Terrace.

CALVERTON, Md. — Police were called to a Calverton home in the middle of the night to find a woman suffering after she was shot.

Officers responded at 12:40 a.m. Monday to the 12300 block of Stravinsky Terrace.

She was ultimately taken to a nearby area hospital in serious condition, police said.

Police say there is no report of anything that was stolen from the home. They also confirmed that there are no suspects in custody and the active investigation is still ongoing.

Police have also not yet confirmed if the suspect and woman knew one another and what a possible motive may have been for the suspect.