ANC Commissioner latest victim of a DC car break-in

It can happen to you, that’s the reminder from one ANC Commissioner.

It’s an age-old reminder, hide your belongings if you have to leave them in the car. But we all can admit, we don’t always do what we know is best.

After dining out Wednesday night, Ward 8 Advisory Neighborhood Commissions (ANC) representative Salim Adofo said he and friends came out to shattered glass and several items gone.

“I saw glass everywhere and I noticed that the items in the back of the car was gone,” Adofo explained.

The neighborhood commissioner said he lost cell phones, a laptop and a purse.

“To be honest, it's a lot of mixed emotions," said Adofo. "We really want the stuff back, just trying to deal with you know, you lose a lot of those things and I use those things to help the community. So, now I have to wait a little while longer to try to get into a space to help the community. And I'm usually on the other end of helping people resolve some of those issues, now I'm somebody that needs help to get this issue resolved."

Adofo claims it took only a few moments for D.C. Police to show up when they called them on the corner of Otis Place and Georgia Ave NW. While the ordeal has left him and his friends a little shaken, he said he’s more concerned with helping the person who stole their things.

"You can bring it by the ANC office, just return the stuff and we'll just let it go because we really need those items to help the community. And if you're in need of something, you know some resources, I'm the person that can help you get to the resources that you need," Adofo said.

Adofo said he didn’t see any other cars with broken windows in the area.