Mother, daughter dead | Maryland man charged with arson, murder

WALDORF, Md. — A Maryland man has been arrested and charged after a mother and her baby were found dead after a Waldorf house fire on March 31.

Police have charged 46-year-old Vincent Fisher, who lived at the residence, with an assault prior to the fire, as well as first-degree arson and murder.

Initially, officials were dispatched to 3070 Heathcote Road in Waldorf around 10:37 p.m. for reports of an assault and house fire. A total of 46 firefighters responded to the scene.

Once on the scene, responders found a townhome fully engulfed in flames and subsequently, 27-year-old mother Rashawn Cline and her one-year-old daughter, Dashawn Cline, dead.

The victims were the daughter and grandchild of Fisher’s girlfriend who lived at the house, a police investigation revealed.

The circumstances sparked an intense law enforcement investigation, according to Diane Richardson, the spokesperson for the Charles County Sheriff's Department.

"There was some kind of an altercation that took place, almost simultaneously with the fire," Richardson reported.

"Right now we know two things," Richardson said. "One, that there are two people deceased inside of the place, but we don't know if they were deceased prior to the fire or because of the fire. And second, we don't know if the fire was started intentionally or if it was an accident," he specified at the time.

Fisher is currently being held at the Charles County Detention Center with no bond. Anyone with information is asked to call Detective Bringley at 301-609-6499. Tipsters wishing to remain anonymous may contact Charles County Crime Solvers by calling 1-866-411-TIPS. Tips can also be submitted online at www.charlescountycrimesolvers.com or by using the P3Intel mobile app.