Crime

Police ask for public's help solving death of 19-year-old

GAITHERSBURG, Md. — Police are asking for the public's help finding a suspect connected to a shooting that left a 19-year-old man dead in February. 

According to a release from the Montgomery County Department of Police, the shooting happened just after 9 p.m. near the intersection of Cinnamon Drive and Mustard Seed Court in Germantown. 

When officers arrived, they found Keon Jones suffering from a gunshot wound. He was taken to a nearby hospital in critical condition and later died from his injuries. 

Investigators believe Jones was walking to his house when an unknown suspect approached him in a car before shooting him. 

Police say the case remains under investigation. Anyone with information should call the Major Crimes Division at 240-773-5070 or contact Crime Solvers of Montgomery County toll-free at 1-866-411-TIPS (8477). A reward of up to $10,000 is being offered for information that leads to the arrest of the homicide suspect(s). Callers can remain anonymous. 

