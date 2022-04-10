x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Virginia

Police pursuit following a carjacking in Arlington

The pursuit crossed Virginia, D.C. and Maryland, according to a Prince George's County Police Department official.
Credit: WUSA9

ARLINGTON, Va. — Multiple agencies were in pursuit of a carjacked vehicle spanning from Arlington through D.C. and into Prince George's County, according to the Prince George's County Police Department's Corporal Erik Marsh.

According to police, a D.C. helicopter followed the carjacked vehicles from Arlington, Virginia across county lines and assisted in the apprehension of five suspects.

The pursuit ended at the intersection of Pennsylvania and Southern Avenues SE. around 10:45 a.m. according to the official.

No injuries have currently been reported.

This is a developing story and WUSA9 will continue to provide updates as more information comes in.

RELATED: Two men and two teens shot near Nationals Park Saturday, police say

RELATED: Good Samaritans pull driver, passenger away from burning car on Capitol Hill

More Videos

In Other News

VSP launch "Drive to Save Lives" campaign