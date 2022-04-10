Police pursuit following a carjacking in Arlington

The pursuit crossed Virginia, D.C. and Maryland, according to a Prince George's County Police Department official.

ARLINGTON, Va. — Multiple agencies were in pursuit of a carjacked vehicle spanning from Arlington through D.C. and into Prince George's County, according to the Prince George's County Police Department's Corporal Erik Marsh.

According to police, a D.C. helicopter followed the carjacked vehicles from Arlington, Virginia across county lines and assisted in the apprehension of five suspects.

The pursuit ended at the intersection of Pennsylvania and Southern Avenues SE. around 10:45 a.m. according to the official.

No injuries have currently been reported.