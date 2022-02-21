x
Maryland

Man heads to hospital after morning assault at Lakeforest Mall

Police headed to the scene just after the alleged aggravated assault occurred right when the mall opened for the day.

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. — An aggravated assault at Lakeforest Mall on Monday morning sent a man to the hospital, according to police.

Montgomery County Police and the Gaithersburg Police Department headed to the scene, where they say the assault occurred at the same time the mall opened. As of early afternoon, police said that the investigation was active and still ongoing.

It's not the first time in recent months violence unfolded at the mall.

In November, a man was shot dead, also at Lakeforest Mall.

Police were called to the scene just after 5:30 p.m. on Nov. 10, 2021. The man killed was identified as  29-year-old Terrance Donte Dimes of Gaithersburg. At the time, police were still searching for a suspect on the loose. 

Just last week a Virginia teen was arrested and charged for bomb threats made at Potomac Mills Mall in Woodbridge, which were later determined to be unwarranted.

Prince William County Police Department (PWCPD) officers responded to the mall around 6:45 p.m. on Feb. 12 to investigate the bomb threat.

