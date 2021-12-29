Man arrested for filming people in Potomac Mills dressing room, police say

Officers recovered a cell phone with photos and videos going back at least two years, police said.

WOODBRIDGE, Va. — A man was arrested for unlawful filming inside a Forever 21 dressing room in the Potomac Mills Mall last week. Police are still investigating and believe the man may have committed similar crimes going back at least two years.

Prince William County Police report officers responded to the Potomac Mills Mall on December 22 after Forever 21 store employees called them. The employees told responding officers that a man, later identified as 35-year-old Chien Nan Chen, was in the dressing room area of the store recording other customers in adjacent dressing rooms by placing a cell phone through a gap where partition walls met the floor.

Chen was still in the dressing room when officers arrived and he was detained on the scene. Officers obtained a cell phone of Chen's revealing what police described as "multiple concerning videos and photos over the course of approximately two years."

Chen, of Oakton, Virginia, was arrested and charged with unlawful filming. He is being held without bond pending a court appearance.

Detectives are following up to possibly identify the people seen on the cell phone photos and videos and determine where those offenses occurred.