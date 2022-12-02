Police: Suspicious device found at Potomac Mills Mall poses 'no danger to the public'

Officers called for people in the mall to leave after a "suspicious device" was discovered Saturday.

PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, Va. — Potomac Mills Mall in Woodbridge has been given an all-clear less than two hours since people had to evacuate the facilities due to a "suspicious device" found by police Saturday evening.

Prince William County Police Department (PWCPD) posted on Twitter around 8:15 p.m. that officers were called to the scene to investigate "a suspicious device" that was found in the mall. Police tweeted that the area was evacuated and residents in the area were asked to stay away.

It is unclear how many people were evacuated from the mall.

At around 9:45 p.m., PWPD tweeted that the device found "has been determined to be inert and posed no danger."

"Units searched the mall and no other suspicious devices were located and there is no danger to the public," the tweet says. "Police units will be clearing the scene."

*UPDATE: #PoliceActivity | #Woodbridge: The device located at Potomac Mills has been determined to be inert and posed no danger. Units searched the mall and no additional suspicious devices were located and there is no danger to the public. Police units will be clearing the scene — Prince William County Police Department (@PWCPolice) February 13, 2022

WUSA9 reached out to PWCPD to ask exactly what type of device was found at the mall, a spokesperson responded via email saying that information has not yet been determined.