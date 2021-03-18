Body found in Landover park creek, police say

Maryland Capitol Park Police said it wasn't clear how long the body had been there.

PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. — A body was discovered in a park in Landover, Maryland, Wednesday night.

A Public Information Officer for Maryland Capitol Park Police in Prince George's County told WUSA9 that a citizen called to report what they thought was a body around 7:13 p.m.

Officers responded to a park in Landover, located in the 2700 block Fire House Road, and found a dead body in a creek there.

Police have not offered any information about the body, and did not release the sex or age of the deceased person. Officers did not know how long the body had been in the creek, and did not say whether foul play was suspected.

Additional details were not immediately available. The investigation is ongoing.