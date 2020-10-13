Police: Body found at American Recycling Center in Manassas

The body was decomposed and will be transported to the Medical Examiner's Office, according to police.

MANASSAS, Va. — A body was found this morning at the American Recycling Center in Manassas, police said.

Prince William County police confirm that shortly before 8 a.m. Tuesday morning, officers responded to the American Recycling Center at 10220 Residency Road in Manassas to investigate a death.

Police are still in the early stages of the investigation at the recycling facility – as they have not identified the body nor have stated how the person died.

The body was decomposed and will be transported to the Medical Examiner's Office, according to police.

This is a developing story and will be updated once more information becomes available.