Video from Landover stip mall homicide shows two men that police belive could be connected to the shooting

PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. — A man was killed last Tuesday in the 7300 block of Landover Road in Landover, Maryland, outside a strip mall. Now, Prince George's Police released a video of two men the department believes are connected to the deadly shooting.

The video shared by police with WUSA9 shows two men walking into a store at the strip mall. In the video, the men spoke with a person inside the store, but you cannot hear the audio of what is being said.

The shooting happened around 3 p.m. on March 9 and police officers found the man unresponsive outside the entrance of a business that is located inside a strip mall complex, according to the department.

Prince George's County Police said the person was announced dead at the scene.

Police have identified the victim as 39-year-old Jerome Dozier of Laurel, Maryland. Police say they do not believe the shooting was random.

If anyone has information on the identities or whereabouts of these suspects, they are asked to please call detectives at 301-516-2512. Callers wishing to remain anonymous may call Crime Solvers at 1-866-411-TIPS (8477).

