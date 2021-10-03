Man dead after shooting in Landover, Prince George's County police investigating

Officers responded to the shooting scene after a report of a dispute.

PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. — A man is dead after a shooting in Landover, Maryland, Tuesday night. Prince George's County Police are asking for the public's help finding who is responsible.

Prince George's County Police said in a tweet Tuesday that the shooting happened in the 6900 block of Hawthorne Street in Landover just before 10 p.m. Officers responded to the scene after a report of a dispute, and found a man unresponsive. He was declared dead on the scene.

Police in Prince George's County say they are working to establish a motive in the shooting and track down any suspects.

They're asking anyone who may have information about this case to contact Prince George's County Crime Stoppers by calling 1-866-411-TIPS. Callers can remain anonymous.