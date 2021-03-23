Overturned fuel truck causes fiery blaze on I-70 near Mt. Airy

Officials with Frederick County Fire said that its department is working on an "entrapment," so someone may have been trapped inside a vehicle.

FREDERICK COUNTY, Md. — A fiery crash Tuesday involving a fuel truck happened around 2:30 p.m. on I-70 that shut down all lanes in the area of a rest stop near Mt. Airy, according to Frederick County Fire.

Fire officials ask people in the community to avoid the area because of the scene they are working on. Maryland State Police said that lanes could be closed for a while.

No further information has been released by officials, including what caused the crash or if anyone died in the crash.

