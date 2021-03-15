One person dead in Frederick Road crash

FREDERICK, Md. — One person is dead after a crash on Frederick Road (MD 355) at Germantown Road Monday morning, according to Montgomery County Fire and Rescue authorities on the scene.
Montgomery County Police said in a tweet that the crash happened around 7:30 a.m. Authorities initially responded to a person with life-threatening injuries, who later died.
Collision investigators were on scene Monday reconstructing the collision.
Southbound Frederick Road is closed at Shakespeare Boulevard while the investigation continues.
Police ask drivers to see alternative routes.
The cause of the crash remains under investigation. The person who died has not yet been identified by police.
Additional details were not immediately available.
