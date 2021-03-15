One person dead in Frederick Road crash

Police are investigating what led up to the crash Monday morning.

FREDERICK, Md. — One person is dead after a crash on Frederick Road (MD 355) at Germantown Road Monday morning, according to Montgomery County Fire and Rescue authorities on the scene.

Montgomery County Police said in a tweet that the crash happened around 7:30 a.m. Authorities initially responded to a person with life-threatening injuries, who later died.

Collision investigators were on scene Monday reconstructing the collision.

Southbound Frederick Road is closed at Shakespeare Boulevard while the investigation continues.

Police ask drivers to see alternative routes.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation. The person who died has not yet been identified by police.

UPDATE: Collision on Rt 355 at Germantown Rd now fatal. Collision Reconstruction Unit detectives enroute. Initial call received at 7:28am. Updates posted as information is confirmed. — Montgomery County Department of Police (@mcpnews) March 15, 2021

Additional details were not immediately available.