Brush fires impact Arlington and DC amid dry weather in the region

Dry conditions have caused the National Weather Service to warn the metro region about the risk of fires because of such low humidity levels.

WASHINGTON — Multiple brush fires impacted the DMV region as dry weather conditions have created a perfect setup for these occurrences.

Two sets of brush fires happened Monday in the late afternoon. The first was in DC near Ft. Mahan Park in Northeast D.C., with the second set at the George Washington Memorial Parkway where the parkway's first scenic overlook is located in Arlington, Virginia.

The brush fires in Arlington and D.C. are under control, according to fire department officials from both localities.

Some commuters in both D.C. and Arlington were impacted by first responders working to put out the fires.

What caused these brush fires are not known at this time, but dry conditions have caused the National Weather Service to warn the Washington DC - Baltimore metro region about the risk of fires because of such low humidity levels in the area.

Update Working brush fire Ft. Mahan Park NE. #DCsBravest have controlled this 1+ acre fire and will monitor for any hotspots. This was a labor intensive incident. There were no injuries. pic.twitter.com/wEzdVaoguZ — DC Fire and EMS (@dcfireems) March 15, 2021