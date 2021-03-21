x
Toddler among four people taken to hospital after vehicle crash, fire in Montgomery County

The fiery crash happened near the intersection of Colesville Road and Georgia Avenue in Silver Spring.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. — Four people, including a teen and a toddler, were transported to a hospital after a vehicle crash and fire that happened Friday evening in Montgomery County, according to Pete Piringer of the county's fire department and rescue service. 

The fiery crash happened near the intersection of Colesville Road and Georgia Avenue in Silver Spring, Maryland. Multiple police and fire units did respond to the scene, which can be seen in the tweets Piringer sent out.

Piringer said that road lanes were impacted by the crash.

The updated condition of the four people is not known at this time. 

WUSA9 will continue to provide updates on this story as more information comes into our newsroom.

