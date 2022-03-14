Crews battle house fire in Frederick County

The fire is under control but the cause is still under investigation.

FREDERICK COUNTY, Md. — Crews were able to quickly extinguish a house fire in Frederick County Monday morning.

The fire was reported at approximately 3:45 a.m. in the 5600 block of Mountain Laurel Dr. in Frederick County, Maryland, firefighters said.

The fire is now under control according to an update from the Frederick County Fire Department's Twitter account.

The Fire Marshall is currently on the scene conducting an investigation.

Officials have not yet released any additional information about the fire or who was impacted by it.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation and no injuries were reported.

Mountain Laurel Dr Update | Fire knocked | Crews performing overhaul | FM on the scene | 📸 @jamesweblabs pic.twitter.com/F6uo8DaSF8 — FrederickCounty Fire (@FCDFRS) March 14, 2022