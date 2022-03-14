Crews battle house fire in Frederick County

FREDERICK COUNTY, Md. — Crews were able to quickly extinguish a house fire in Frederick County Monday morning.
The fire was reported at approximately 3:45 a.m. in the 5600 block of Mountain Laurel Dr. in Frederick County, Maryland, firefighters said.
The fire is now under control according to an update from the Frederick County Fire Department's Twitter account.
The Fire Marshall is currently on the scene conducting an investigation.
Officials have not yet released any additional information about the fire or who was impacted by it.
The cause of the fire remains under investigation and no injuries were reported.
This is a developing story. WUSA9 is working to confirm additional details. Stay with WUSA9 for the latest updates as they come in to our newsroom.
RELATED: Police search for shooting suspect targeting homeless in DC, NYC | $45K offered for information leading to arrest
RELATED: Here's how to help those displaced by explosion at Friendly Garden Apartments in Silver Spring
WUSA9 is now on Roku and Amazon Fire TVs. Download the apps today for live newscasts and video on demand.