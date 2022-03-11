Frederick police increase patrols after reports of strangers approaching school kids

There have been three reported incidents in the last two weeks, police said.

FREDERICK, Md. — Police in Frederick, Maryland, are increasing patrols following reports of strangers approaching school kids.

Officers have responded to three reports of unknown people approaching school children in the Hillcrest area over the last two weeks, the Frederick Police Department said in a press release.

The department did not release more details about those reports, but said it's unclear whether a crime happened.

"While we have not been able to establish that any crime has occurred, FPD cares deeply about the safety and well-being of every resident in the City of Frederick," the police department said in a statement.

The department has increased patrols in the area where the reports have been made and are working closely with Frederick County Public Schools to make sure students are safe.