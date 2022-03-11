x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Maryland

Frederick police increase patrols after reports of strangers approaching school kids

There have been three reported incidents in the last two weeks, police said.
Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto

FREDERICK, Md. — Police in Frederick, Maryland, are increasing patrols following reports of strangers approaching school kids.

Officers have responded to three reports of unknown people approaching school children in the Hillcrest area over the last two weeks, the Frederick Police Department said in a press release.

The department did not release more details about those reports, but said it's unclear whether a crime happened.

"While we have not been able to establish that any crime has occurred, FPD cares deeply about the safety and well-being of every resident in the City of Frederick," the police department said in a statement.

The department has increased patrols in the area where the reports have been made and are working closely with Frederick County Public Schools to make sure students are safe.

The police department encourages anyone who sees anything suspicious to contact the department's non-emergency line at 301-600 2102.

RELATED: Woman arrested for trying to snatch 3-year-old girl who was sitting with her family in a mall food court

RELATED: Police investigating after woman attacked twice in one night in Prince William County

RELATED: Suspect arrested after 9-year-old girl escaped from attempted abduction

WUSA9 is now on Roku and Amazon Fire TVs. Download the apps today for live newscasts and video on demand.

Download the WUSA9 app to get breaking news, weather and important stories at your fingertips.

Sign up for the Get Up DC newsletter: Your forecast. Your commute. Your news.
Sign up for the Capitol Breach email newsletter, delivering the latest breaking news and a roundup of the investigation into the Capitol Riots on January 6, 2021.

In Other News

A Wider Circle helps those displaced by explosion at Friendly Garden Apartments in Silver Spring