Police search for man and woman in fatal Northwest DC stabbing

A man was taken to the hospital where he died from his injuries.

WASHINGTON — Metropolitan Police Department officers are investigating a deadly stabbing in Northwest D.C. early Monday morning.

Officers with MPD's 3rd District were called to the scene of the stabbing at a lounge in the 1900 block of 9th Street, Northwest around 1 a.m., according to a tweet from the department.

Lieutenant Matthew Romeo, 3rd District watch commander, said officers responded to the scene after a witness reported someone had been stabbed. Once officers arrived, they found a man suffering from stab wounds. He was taken to the hospital where he died from his injuries, according to Lt. Romeo.

Police are searching for a man dressed in all black and a woman wearing a black dress and white coat, the department said in its initial tweet about the investigation.

The 1900 block of 9th Street is closed to traffic while members of MPD's Violent Crimes Branch conduct the investigation, Lt. Romeo said.

Anyone with information about this case is asked to contact the Metropolitan Police Department at 202-727-9099 or text the department's tip line at 50411.