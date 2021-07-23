Police: Driver dead after crashing into woods in Prince George's County

PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. — A driver is dead after they drove off the road and crashed into the woods, just after midnight on Friday. Police are working to figure out what happened.
The Prince George's County Police Department said in a tweet Friday that officers responded to White House Road near Largo road for a reported single-vehicle crash around 12:05 a.m.
For reasons that remain under investigation, the car left the road and crashed into the woods.
The driver was pronounced dead on the scene.
Investigators were still on scene Friday morning working to establish the circumstances that led to the deadly crash.
The driver has not yet been identified.
This is a developing story. We are working to confirm additional details. Stay with WUSA9 for the latest updates as they come in to our newsroom.
