Police: Man hit by Metro bus in Southeast, DC in critical condition

Police have not identified the man who was injured in the incident.

WASHINGTON — A portion of Good Hope Road is closed after a person was hit by a Metro bus just before 5 p.m. Thursday.

According to DC Police, the man who was hit by the bus is in critical condition.

DC Police Traffic tweeted that Good Hope Road between 15th Street and 17th Street is closed in both directions due to the incident. Drivers are asked to utilize Minnesota Avenue, MLK Avenue and Naylor Road as alternate routes in the meantime. There is no word on how long the roadway will be closed.

This is a developing story, more details will be added as they become available.

