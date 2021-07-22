x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
DC

Police: Man hit by Metro bus in Southeast, DC in critical condition

Police have not identified the man who was injured in the incident.

WASHINGTON — A portion of Good Hope Road is closed after a person was hit by a Metro bus just before 5 p.m. Thursday.

According to DC Police, the man who was hit by the bus is in critical condition.

DC Police Traffic tweeted that Good Hope Road between 15th Street and 17th Street is closed in both directions due to the incident. Drivers are asked to utilize Minnesota Avenue, MLK Avenue and Naylor Road as alternate routes in the meantime. There is no word on how long the roadway will be closed. 

Police have not identified the man who was injured in the incident.

This is a developing story, more details will be added as they become available.

READ NEXT: 

WATCH NEXT: DC Police: Alleged drunk driver crashes into bus stop, kills pedestrian

DC Police said this is the first traffic fatality since the city's full reopening on June 11.

WUSA9 is now on Roku and Amazon Fire TVs. Download the apps today for live newscasts and video on demand.

Download the WUSA9 app to get breaking news, weather and important stories at your fingertips.

Sign up for the Get Up DC newsletter: Your forecast. Your commute. Your news.

Sign up for the Capitol Breach email newsletter, delivering the latest breaking news and a roundup of the investigation into the Capitol Riots on January 6, 2021.