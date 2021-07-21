Person killed after being struck by driver's vehicle in grocery store parking lot, Stafford Co. officials say

STAFFORD, Va. — A person was killed after being struck by a driver's vehicle inside a Lidl grocery store parking lot in Stafford County, Virginia, according to the Stafford County Sheriff's Office.
Deputies are still investigating the fatal accident that happened around 4:30 p.m. at the Lidl located at 1175 Warrenton Road.
This is an active investigation. Anyone who has any information is asked to contact the Stafford County Sheriff’s Office at (540) 658-4400.
