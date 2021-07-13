x
Maryland

State Police: Anne Arundel Co. fatal crash on Route 50 causes fire

Credit: WUSA9

ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY, Md. — One man is dead and two others have life-threatening injuries after a crash on Route 50 in Anne Arundel County sparked a fire Tuesday evening, according to police and fire officials from the county, along with Maryland State Police.

The person who died was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash that has blocked off traffic in both directions on Route 50 eastbound near the ramp to I-97, officials say.

Only one vehicle was a part of the crash that is still being investigated. 

WUSA9 will continue to provide updates on this story as more information comes into our newsroom.

