GREENBELT, Md. — Greenbelt Police are asking the public to help them find a critical missing 14-year-old boy.

Police said Zion Miguel Fernandez is described to be a 5’9”, 160 pounds black male with brown eyes and black hair.

They said he was last seen on Monday at 11:47 p.m. in the area between Market Lane and Springhill Lane, wearing a black Nike hoodie, black jeans, and multicolored shoes.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the Greenbelt Police Department at 301-474-7200.

