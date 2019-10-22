GREENBELT, Md. — Greenbelt Police are asking the public to help them find a critical missing 14-year-old boy.
Police said Zion Miguel Fernandez is described to be a 5’9”, 160 pounds black male with brown eyes and black hair.
They said he was last seen on Monday at 11:47 p.m. in the area between Market Lane and Springhill Lane, wearing a black Nike hoodie, black jeans, and multicolored shoes.
Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the Greenbelt Police Department at 301-474-7200.
RELATED: Montgomery County teacher missing for over a week found safe and unharmed
RELATED: Teen sisters missing from Northeast, police say
RELATED: CRITICAL MISSING: 14-year-old girl missing from Northeast
Download the brand new WUSA9 app here.
Sign up for the Get Up DC newsletter: Your forecast. Your commute. Your news.