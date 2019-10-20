WASHINGTON — D.C. police are looking for two teenage sisters missing from Northeast.

Caylynn Blakeney and Carlisa Blakeney were last seen in the 200 block of 45th Street Northeast on Saturday.

Police described Caylynn, 13, as a black female with medium brown hair. She's 4-foot-7, weighs 130 lbs and has brown eyes and blonde hair. She was last seen wearing black pants and a blue sweater with black and white Jordan shoes.

Fourteen-year-old Carlisa Blakeney is described by police as a black female with a medium complexion. She's 4-foot-7, weights 130 lbs and has brown hair and brown eyes. Blakeney was last seen wearing a blue jacket, blue pants and pink, white and black sneakers.

Police are asking anyone with information on the whereabouts of the sisters to call (202) 727-9099.

