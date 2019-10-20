WASHINGTON — D.C. police are looking for a missing teen from Northeast.

Fourteen-year-old Carlisa Blakeney was last seen in the 200 block of 45th Street Northeast on Saturday.

Blakeney is described by police as a black female with a medium complexion. She's 4-foot-7, weights 130 lbs and has brown hair and brown eyes. Blakeney was last seen wearing a blue jacket, blue pants and pink, white and black sneakers.

Police are asking anyone with information on the whereabouts of Blakeney to call (202) 727-9099.

