x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Maryland

Police: Man dead from crash in Prince George's County Sunday morning

The crash happened in the area of Central Avenue Eastbound before I-495 South in Seat Pleasant, Maryland. A woman was seriously injured.

More Videos

WASHINGTON — A man died from a two-car collision in Seat Pleasant, Md. Sunday morning. 

According to police, officers were called around 11 a.m. to Central Avenue Eastbound before I-495 South in Prince George's County. 

A man was determined to have died from the crash, police say. Additionally, a woman was taken to a nearby hospital with serious injuries. 

WUSA9 camera crews captured a white car had crashed over a guardrail. Police did not say the cause of the crash but as detectives were investigating Central Avenue Eastbound and Hampton Park Boulevard was temporarily closed.

Police did not identify the man killed in the crash. It is unclear if anyone else was affected. 

Seat Pleasant Police Department is working to determine a cause for the crash.

READ NEXT:

WUSA9 is now on Roku and Amazon Fire TVs. Download the apps today for live newscasts and video on demand.

Download the WUSA9 app to get breaking news, weather and important stories at your fingertips.

Sign up for the Get Up DC newsletter: Your forecast. Your commute. Your news.

Sign up for the Capitol Breach email newsletter, delivering the latest breaking news and a roundup of the investigation into the Capitol Riots on January 6, 2021.