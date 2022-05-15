Police: Man dead from crash in Prince George's County Sunday morning

The crash happened in the area of Central Avenue Eastbound before I-495 South in Seat Pleasant, Maryland. A woman was seriously injured.

WASHINGTON — A man died from a two-car collision in Seat Pleasant, Md. Sunday morning.

According to police, officers were called around 11 a.m. to Central Avenue Eastbound before I-495 South in Prince George's County.

A man was determined to have died from the crash, police say. Additionally, a woman was taken to a nearby hospital with serious injuries.

WUSA9 camera crews captured a white car had crashed over a guardrail. Police did not say the cause of the crash but as detectives were investigating Central Avenue Eastbound and Hampton Park Boulevard was temporarily closed.

Police did not identify the man killed in the crash. It is unclear if anyone else was affected.

Seat Pleasant Police Department is working to determine a cause for the crash.