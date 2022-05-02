Man fatally crashes into bridge on Route 665

The Anne Arundel County Police Department issued a traffic advisory and Maryland Route 665 is expected to be closed overnight.

A crash involving a dump truck turned fatal Monday afternoon in Anne Arundel County, Maryland.

Cleve Maynard, 63, died after the dump truck he was driving crashed into a bridge. Police say they do not know the reason for the crash.

The crash took place on Route 665 in Maryland at 12:56 p.m. According to police, the dump truck was moving eastbound on route 665 when it hit a bridge retaining wall before it fell into a ravine, according to police.

Maynard was pronounced dead at the scene by members of the Anne Arundel Fire Department, police say.

The Anne Arundel County Police Department issued a traffic advisory and Maryland Route 665 is expected to be closed overnight. Police also say that it could impact the morning rush hour.

Police further explained that they will provide updates for roadway statuses as they become available.

The crash is still being investigated by the Traffic Safety Section, police say.