Woman killed in Gaithersburg crash after being ejected from vehicle

GAITHERSBURG, Md. — A 60-year-old woman is dead after a serious crash in Gaithersburg Friday afternoon.
Montgomery County Police officers responded to Woodfield Road between Watkins Road and Deanna drive for a car crash.
Investigators determined a silver 2006 Dodge Magnum was driving north on Woodfield Road when the driver lost control and struck several fence posts on the right side of the lane. The car continued to travel across into the southbound lanes before it let the road and rolled over into a field.
The driver was ejected from the vehicle during the roll over, an official with the department said.
The driver was taken to a nearby hospital with serious injuries. Unfortunately police say she died a few hours later.
The name of the deceased will be released following proper notification of the family. This is an active and ongoing investigation.
The collision is now being investigated by the Montgomery County Collision Reconstruction Unit (CRU). Anyone with information regarding this collision is asked to contact CRU detectives at (240) 773- 6620.
