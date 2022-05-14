x
Maryland

Police investigate shooting in the Silver Spring Transit Center

Metro Transit Police are working to identify and locate the suspect who shot a man.
Metro Transit Police sign at the Shaw-Howard metro station.

SILVER SPRING, Md. — The Metro Transit Police (MTPD) are investigating a shooting Saturday morning in the Silver Spring Transit Center. 

Officers from the MTPD were called around 9:00 a.m. to the 8400 block of Colesville road.

When officers arrived at the scene, they found a man who was shot. The victim's injuries appeared to be not life-threatening. 

The Metro Service - including shuttle buses and trains - was closed in Silver Spring during the time of the incident.

According to Metro, the Silver Spring's South entrance remains closed, and the north entrance has re-opened.

A preliminary investigation by MTPD found that the victim had an altercation with a suspect at the location, and the suspect pulled out a gun and shot the victim before police arrived.

