Police investigate shooting in the Silver Spring Transit Center

SILVER SPRING, Md. — The Metro Transit Police (MTPD) are investigating a shooting Saturday morning in the Silver Spring Transit Center.
Officers from the MTPD were called around 9:00 a.m. to the 8400 block of Colesville road.
When officers arrived at the scene, they found a man who was shot. The victim's injuries appeared to be not life-threatening.
The Metro Service - including shuttle buses and trains - was closed in Silver Spring during the time of the incident.
According to Metro, the Silver Spring's South entrance remains closed, and the north entrance has re-opened.
A preliminary investigation by MTPD found that the victim had an altercation with a suspect at the location, and the suspect pulled out a gun and shot the victim before police arrived.
