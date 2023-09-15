Boy hit by car after attempted robbery in Silver Spring

The boy was taken to an area hospital for help and is expected to survive.

Example video title will go here for this video

SILVER SPRING, Md. — Police are investigating after a juvenile was intentionally hit by a car following an attempted robbery in Silver Spring.

According to the Montgomery County Department of Police, officers were called to the 11000 block of Conti Place around 11:45 a.m. Friday.

When investigators arrived, they learned a boy was with a group of people when he was approached by a group of people who got out of a light gray Hyundai Elantra. The boy was then assaulted as the suspects tried to rob him. Police say one of the suspects was armed with a handgun during the assault.

The suspects left after the attempted robbery, but later returned in the Hyundai and intentionally hit the boy with the car.

The boy was taken to an area hospital for help and is expected to survive.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Crime Solvers of Montgomery County at 1-866-411-8477 or online at www.crimesolversmcmd.org and click on the www.p3tips.com link. A reward of up to $10,000 is being offered for information that leads to the arrest of the suspects. Tips may remain anonymous.